But Texas’s medical exception is narrower, and less defined, than others found in gestational bans across the country, said Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law who specializes in reproductive rights. The language of the exception has created confusion and fear for some doctors in the state, who say it is unclear how at risk a patient has to be before they can step in. Many patients considered at high risk — with preexisting conditions that can make pregnancy more dangerous — may not qualify as “medical emergencies.”