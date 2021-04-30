Many of us in the diaspora are plagued with survivor’s guilt. As we call family every day, anxiously waiting to hear the latest, we are aware of the different worlds we are living in. I walk my dogs near a hospital that does not have a line of cars or ambulances with people dying as they wait to see a doctor. Friends talk about what they’ll do now that they’ve been vaccinated, where they will go, who they will see. The other day, I was on my porch and saw a burst of smoke that mushroomed up through the sky. Smoke in the sky is so rare here, I ran to see what was burning. A home was on fire. There were seven firetrucks and 12 firefighters at the scene, and the blaze was put out in one hour. Everyone in the house was safe.