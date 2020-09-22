When Ledbetter started at Goodyear in 1979, from day one she says she fought sexual harassment and discrimination. Her tires were slashed, her windshield broken, and in general, she was intimidated on and off the shop floor. She struggled with her safety over the course of the 19-year career there. She might have suspected she was being paid unfairly, but Ledbetter worked in the good old boy culture of silence and fear. One of the first rules she learned working for Goodyear was if employees talked about their salaries, they would be fired.