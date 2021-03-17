Many people in the United States still don’t seem to understand that Asian Americans experience racism, said Melissa May Borja, an assistant professor of American culture at the University of Michigan, who specializes in Asian American history. After all the discrimination that Asians have experienced throughout U.S. history — the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, the internment camps that forced Japanese Americans to leave their homes during World War II — it’s “shocking” that so many Americans are still surprised by anti-Asian attacks, Borja said. She blames the “model minority” myth.