At first, she says, this all felt a little silly. “I was asking myself, ‘Why am I even working out? Why am I applying my skin care routine? Who is going to see me?’” But then people started complimenting her WFH outfits on Twitter. She thinks her clothing choices are resonating, she says, because they’re not “some overpriced yoga outfit,” or something from an “Instagram fashion blogger.” She hasn’t bought anything new, she says: Everything comes courtesy of her own closet.