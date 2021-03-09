“I feel like I’m trying to hold up the world sometimes and it’s crumbling down,” Miller-Wansel said, adding that she looked through 10 different day cares in Pennsylvania, where she lives. Many were closed because of the pandemic, or didn’t have openings for her son’s age group, she said. While Miller-Wansel worries over the potential risk of the coronavirus, she is very happy with the day care she eventually found for her son. His teacher is amazing, she said, and he’s learning so much. Most of his day care is paid for through Child Care Information Services, a state program that helps low-income families pay child-care fees; without that financial support, she doubts she could have gotten him into day care at all.