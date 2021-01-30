Finley is among the many women who are pausing pregnancy plans during the pandemic. Some are deciding against having children altogether. An April survey published by Modern Fertility, a company that offers an at-home fertility hormone test, shows that of the 4,000 individuals questioned, 30 percent said they were changing their fertility plans because of the pandemic. Of that group, nearly half are delaying having children, while 26 percent said they are now unsure about having kids at all.