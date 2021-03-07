Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences

Katie Wheeler

Mar. 7, 2021

Mar. 7, 2021

It’s hard to say exactly what time last year the coronavirus became real to me, because I was hearing unsettling reports from my parents in Italy throughout early February. But I remember a day when I was wiping down the couch, and it really hit me with a bolt of fear: Things were about to change.

As we continue to rush past horrific milestones and death counts, I can almost convince myself that I’ve become numb to bad news. But my lack of appetite and sleep tell a different story. Every day, our bodies and minds are being affected by this persistent and traumatic experience.

Sometimes, after having a particularly hard day, I’ll turn to my partner and say, “Why am I trying to feel normal when we’re in the middle of A GLOBAL PANDEMIC?” Even when we do reach a point when the virus is not a threat, we will be dealing with the damage to our collective psyche for years to come.

Katie Wheeler

Katie Wheeler is an artist and illustrator based in Seattle.

