Perhaps my biggest revelation has been that phone-banking and texting are manageable, because political campaigns are thankful for whatever time you can give. Typical phone-banking sessions are two hours, but when I emailed to explain I could only do one hour, the field manager wrote back saying they were happy to have my help. I work from home part-time as a marketing manager around my children’s preschool and nap schedule. But once a week during lunch time, when my 22-month-old twins are napping, I make my calls. When my husband takes my older boys to their soccer practice on Friday evenings, I spend an hour texting voters from my living room while my toddlers play around me. It’s not a lot of time, but I hope that I’m making a difference by doing it consistently.