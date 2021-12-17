When I was married and a mom, and working full-time as well as serving as the president of an organization, I found that I was pouring into everything and everybody but myself. I always felt like I was under the microscope and focused so much on my image, what people thought of me and being a light for everyone else. I had an episode when things came crashing down all at one time. Then, I realized: I have to take time to get myself together. I’ve had to ask myself hard questions, like: Are you going to break these generational curses, or are you just going to wallow in them?