“The Matrix … was all about the desire for transformation, but it was all coming from a closeted point of view,” Lilly Wachowski said. The transformation present throughout the series is something she has also mentioned about her own journey with gender. In an interview with the Windy City Times from 2016, she said, “My reality is that I’ve been transitioning and will continue to transition all of my life, through the infinite that exists between male and female as it does in the infinite between the binary of zero and one.”