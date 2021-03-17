Many seem to be hesitant to label this incident as a hate crime even though to Asian women like me, it very clearly is. I’ve found that people often don’t realize the way that we are viewed is racist. That’s because we are hypersexualized by the media and by Western society in general, portrayed as “Dragon Ladies,” or as submissive, as docile. Many people are also under the impression that Asian women are desperate for attention from non-Asian (usually White) men, and that we will do anything to “trade up” from Asian men, who are in turn emasculated by society.