Personal identification documents that don’t reflect an individual’s correct gender identity can “cause all sorts of problems from just sort of a paperwork perspective,” Huppert says. “A major one that we constantly hear about is that it forces trans people to out ourselves all the time, which can be at best socially frustrating, and especially for trans women … at worst, deeply dangerous.” (The Human Rights Campaign marked 2020 the deadliest year for transgender and gender-nonconforming people on record since it began tracking this data in 2013, with more than 40 killings. Most victims were Black and Latinx transgender women.)