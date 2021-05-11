One 2020 Boston University study found that nearly half of mass shooters between 1966 and 2020 have a history of violence against women; most frequently, they have a background of intimate partner violence or sexual assault. A 2020 Bloomberg News investigation found a similar connection: In an analysis of 749 mass shootings — defined as any shooting in which there are four or more victims, not including the shooter — 60 percent were either attacks against a partner or family member, or committed by men with histories of domestic violence.