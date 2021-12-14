A teen boy waving at his phone’s camera from a hospital bed, thanking everyone for helping him out during “a really hard year.” Another young person named Trevor who was reminded that a world that can be “so dark and so terrible” can sometimes not be “all that bad.” Riley, with a face framed by glasses and a shock of caramel-colored, curly hair, declaring that a “Christmas miracle” had happened.
Scroll through the Highlight reel from the Transanta Instagram page, and this is what you will see: dozens and dozens of thank-you photos and videos from transgender youths who say they are grateful for the viral social media campaign that connected them with anonymous donors who fulfilled their holiday wish lists.
The campaign — founded last year by American Civil Liberties Union staff lawyer Chase Strangio, actor and activist Indya Moore, and designer and photographer Kyle Lasky — started with the aim to support trans youths across the United States. But over the past year, it has become something much more than a simple gift-giving drive, Lasky said.
“There is such a huge network of people all over the world that want to vocalize their love and put their money behind their love for trans youth,” said Lasky.
As state legislators craft bills that restrict how transgender youths play sports and interact with their peers, Lasky said this outpouring of care for them is “not the message that’s out there generally.”
“It’s really beautiful to witness,” Lasky said. “It feels essential.”
According to Lasky, the project was initially born out of pain. In late 2020, Strangio, an attorney who has litigated against many of the recent anti-LGBTQ bills, was feeling “heartbroken by the year,” said Lasky, and wanted to do something special for transgender youth.
Strangio tapped Lasky and “Pose” actor Moore, all three of whom are trans, to put their heads together. Lasky said Moore’s experience in the foster-care system as a young trans person helped inspire the scope and focus of the campaign.
“We talked through how to create a project that is kind of like a toy drive, but it’s for people everywhere, and it’s not dependent on different physical locations or on organizations being able to distribute the stuff,” Lasky said.
Once they sorted out what the Transanta drive would look like — a campaign where trans youth could put together a holiday registry, which would be fulfilled by private donors — Lasky set up and oversaw the day-to-day operations. Given Moore’s celebrity, Lasky said he expected a “decent” response to the first call out for submissions and gifts.
But less than a week after the campaign’s announcement, the group was deluged with interest, Lasky said. Interested donors said they sometimes had to refresh their screens multiple times to purchase a gift before someone else beat them to it, he said.
This year, thanks to a $100,000 donation from pop singer Ariana Grande, Lasky hired a small team to run Transanta: a campaign manager and several “elves.” Together, the team manages registry submissions, monitors comments and general inquiries and helps with general administration, Lasky said.
The campaign itself has also expanded. People can fulfill private registries through the organization’s Instagram page, as well as donate to the campaign directly. Direct contributions go toward additional gift purchases, as well as operating costs, Lasky said. Over the summer, Transanta did another gift drive, partnering with small trans-led organizations in states that had introduced bills targeting transgender youth.
According to Lasky, thanks to the private donations that have come in all year, Transanta will be able to ensure that every registry has at least $300 worth of gifts purchased at the end of the campaign. Once the public is done purchasing gifts individually, the Transanta team will comb through each registry and buy additional gifts.
As of Thursday, Transanta received 1,957 registry submissions, according to Lasky, and the organization fulfilled around 1,300 registries last year.
The response over the past year feels like “a very tangible way” to counteract the negativity that the young trans and queer youth encounter, said Lasky.
By June, state legislatures across the United States had introduced more than 100 bills restricting trans people’s rights, including what sports teams children can play on and what gender-affirming health care they have access to. Lawmakers who have introduced these bills say they are intended to protect children.
“Why do we want [children to transition] when children can’t understand or comprehend the consequences of doing it,” Texas state Sen. Charles Perry (R), one of the authors of these bills, told local news outlet KCBD earlier this year.
But critics of these bills say they have greater potential to harm kids and the families who support them. One such proposed bill in Texas would classify providing gender-affirming health care to transgender minors as child abuse.
“These kids in Texas, many of them have had to grow up having to testify to defend their own humanity,” said Angela Hale, a senior adviser at the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Texas. “It is really taking a toll on our community.”
But while the news and political battles have been “awful,” Lasky said, many of the young people and families who reach out to Transanta have more immediate concerns.
By and large, many are experiencing rejection from their families, he said. This rejection can feel especially isolating and difficult during the holiday season, when themes of community and togetherness are emphasized.
Others seeking help from Transanta are themselves family or friends of a trans person who want to support their loved one, but don’t have the means to, Lasky added.
The gifts people ask for reflect a range of experiences, said Lasky. Some have recently transitioned and want new clothes and toys that better reflect their identity. Some ask for presents as simple as stuffed animals and candy, while others request basic needs, like pet food or canned food to help get them through the holidays.
A lot of letters, Lasky said, come from young people aging out of the foster-care system and moving into their own apartments for the first time. They might put items like a mattress, or pots and pans, on their list.
“Then, all of a sudden, they have a stocked apartment and they’re ready to start their new life,” said Lasky. “That’s a huge thing. That is absolutely a life-changing thing.”
Although Lasky might have anticipated the impact the gifts could have on their recipients, he was less prepared to see the effect on people donating — the hundreds of Transantas who have made the campaign as successful as it has been.
Many of the donors are themselves trans or queer, or parents of someone who is, Lasky said.
“I hadn’t thought about it until people were sharing their experiences of being Santas — just how good it feels to be able to give somebody what they’re asking for,” said Lasky. Especially someone who’s had “a particularly rough go at life.”
Through Transanta’s Instagram account, donors can see the reactions of the people they buy gifts for, making the gift exchange feel potentially more personal than on other crowdfunding platforms.
Going forward, Lasky would like to build out Transanta so that goods are being purchased through small businesses, particularly those owned by LGBTQ people, women and people of color, so that “every step of the way, this project is feeding our community,” they said.
It is this aspect of community that Lasky keeps returning to when he considers the impact of the Transanta campaign — the affirmation that a gift can symbolize.
“There are people out there who love and support them for who they are,” said Lasky. “Because you’re trans, we’re showering you with love, not despite that.”