Of the more than 3,900 Americans included in the study — about 2,400 of whom were vaccinated and about 1,500 of whom were unvaccinated — the vaccinated cohort got their periods less than one day later than they had pre-vaccination. A subset of individuals who received two mRNA vaccine doses in a single menstrual cycle had an average two-day increase in cycle length — meaning their period arrived about two days later than it had pre-vaccination — compared to unvaccinated individuals, who saw “no significant change” to their menstrual cycles over the course of the study.