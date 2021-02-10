When Black switched to a much larger school after sixth grade, in part because of bullying, musical theater eased her transition, she says. She obsessed over the TV show “Glee” and would get on the stage at lunchtime to do cartwheels and sing songs by Perry or 3OH!3. “I would’ve turned out very differently if I wasn’t in this musical theater program, because on the first day, you were welcomed into this huge family of kids that were just like you and that were so open, so talkative, so fun to be around,” Black said in a 2013 video. “I really felt accepted for the first time in my life.”