In the United States, maternal and infant mortality rates are far higher than those in other large and wealthy countries. And unlike many other countries, which have lowered these death rates, the U.S. maternal mortality has gotten substantially worse in the past 30 years, according to a September report published by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for every maternal death in the United States, there are almost 100 women who experience “severe maternal morbidity,” which can carry significant short- and long-term consequences to their health.