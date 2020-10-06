In Las Vegas, Sasha Lawrence is not particularly excited to see Harris debate. She will be voting for her and Biden in November, but she is not too excited about that, either. Lawrence is a longtime Republican, who voted for Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson in 2016. Watching last week’s debate, she said, she felt embarrassed: The vice-presidential debate will be “the only one worth watching,” she says, because at least it will be “civil.”