When we all vote, we aren’t just voting for the best people to represent our families and move our communities forward—we are voting to honor those who came before us. We vote to honor the struggle and achievements of our grandparents. Those who came before us who put their lives and freedom on the line to defend the sacred right to vote. When you go to cast your ballot on November 3rd or when you drop it off in the mailbox, think not just of the future you want to see for you and your family but also of your ancestors who worked so hard to ensure that our votes are counted and that our voice is heard • You can make sure your voter registration mailing address is up to date by texting NativeVote to 797979. Questions about voting? Call the Arizona Native Vote Hotline at 1-888-777-3831 This post was paid for in partnership with the Rural Utah Project @RuralUtahProject and @NativesOutdoors.