Despite its less than auspicious start — Hanson was not invited back to the museum the next year — the Dinah has become known colloquially as “the biggest lesbian party in the world” by everyone from the Los Angeles Times to Vice. It became so big that, in 2000, the golf tournament dropped the name “Dinah Shore” as a way of distancing itself from the annual gathering held in late March or early April, which throughout the decades was often referred to as “lesbian spring break,” most notably by the New York Times in 2007.