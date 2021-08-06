James’s support for the accusers also stood in stark contrast to the retaliation that the report notes at least one accuser faced from within Cuomo’s office after speaking out, according to Latifa Lyles, vice president for advocacy and survivor initiatives at Time’s Up Now, the advocacy organization founded in the wake of the #MeToo movement that aims to eliminate sexual harassment in the workplace. (The president and chief executive of Time’s Up, Tina Tchen, consulted with the organization’s co-founder, lawyer Roberta Kaplan, on a letter the governor’s office drafted following Lindsey Boylan’s accusations, according to James’s report. In a statement, Tchen denied giving advice directly to the governor or his team and reiterated the organization’s commitment to supporting survivors.)