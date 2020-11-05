Election night had started off with some intentional ways of combating stress, Chloe says: lighting candles, cleaning up the apartment. Chloe and her girlfriend picked up groceries for a fancy dinner of steak and potatoes, and her girlfriend surprised her with the same full-sized birthday cake she’d gotten last spring. But once Trump clinched Florida and it was clear final results wouldn’t come on Tuesday night, Chloe went to bed around 11 p.m. When she woke up at 5 a.m., she decided to call in sick from work for the morning — and later, the afternoon. Chloe says she has spent most of Wednesday napping, waking up to check the latest news, and then going back to sleep.