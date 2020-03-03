Experts say they can’t understate the importance of having a diversity of perspectives when it comes to addressing as serious an outbreak as this. Many cite the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa as an example. Sarah Hawkes, a professor of global public health and co-director of the gender equality initiative Global Health 50/50, points to research that showed women were absent in leadership decisions related to the outbreak. They were disproportionately affected by the epidemic: Health teams reported that 75 percent of those who were infected with or died from Ebola were women.