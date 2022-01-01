I’ve been drawing comics before I knew they were called anything. Instead of writing in my diary, I drew a dramatized account in panel form, with lines of dialogue and characters from my life. They were kind of like what I saw in the funny pages of my mom’s Cincinnati Enquirer, kind of like the panels I saw in my neighbor’s manga books, but also kind of something else, too. I didn’t think they “counted.” The drawings were too crude, the subject matter too trivial.