Let’s say after paying for housing, transportation, food, etc., you have $500 leftover in your budget every month. Take half of the money and put it toward your debts. Save the other half until you reach $1,000 to $2,000, which would cover a typical financial shock. Stop saving at this point and direct all the extra funds toward paying off the debt. I like a 50/50 split because it’s simple. But you can adjust the split if you want to be more aggressive in either saving or getting rid of your debt.