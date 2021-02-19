The shelter is designed to make families safe and comfortable. Many women arrive with bruising on their face and arms, young children in tow. When they fill out their paperwork, Jackson said, they’re often so anxious they have to ask three times for the date. As an advocate, Jackson said, the best part of her job is assuring victims that they can finally relax: No one can find them here. Nothing can hurt them. They have time and space to breathe while they figure out their next move.