Apart from the rioters’ countless selfies and images snapped by journalists, Meng’s photos provided a firsthand glimpse into what lawmakers experienced during the attempted insurrection. With nothing to arm herself with, Meng sat quietly in the room for five hours, she said, with the lights turned off and the TV on mute. She was texting her staff, husband and sons throughout the ordeal, questioning if she’d ever see them again. As a woman of color, she said, her fear was even more pronounced.