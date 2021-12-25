Find this story and others like it in our twice-weekly newsletter, Lily Lines. Click here to sign up.
Lilia Hadjiivanova doesn’t speak to her parents.
It’s a devastating reality the 32-year-old is still trying to process, she said, and a far cry from the strong bond she once shared with them growing up in Bulgaria as an only child.
But that relationship began to strain in her early 20s as Hadjiivanova came to terms with her queer identity and opened up to her parents about it. In response, they grew dismissive and gradually stopped asking about her personal life, said Hadjiivanova — even after she moved to New York City and began dating a woman named Terry who she was really excited about.
Hadjiivanova’s parents weren’t there in 2020 when the two married in a small ceremony in their friend’s backyard. And as the newlyweds began thinking about having a baby, Hadjiivanova worried she had no connection left to her Bulgarian roots. No grandparents who could teach her children about their culture. No one else they could learn to speak the language with.
“How am I going to pull this off?” Hadjiivanova recalled thinking. “Like, I need a village. I need a community. I need more Bulgarian around me.”
So last May, she decided to start her own online community for others who could relate to her plight: LGBTQ Bulgarians living abroad and struggling to make connections or find support.
The Facebook group started with just two members, but within a couple of months, it grew to about 150 people, she said, including a couple from Colorado seeking Bulgarian citizenship for their child; a trans man in Bulgaria fighting the country’s adoption restrictions with his wife; and an assistant professor in New York who met Hadjiivanova in the city one day for food and drinks.
Through the Facebook group, Hadjiivanova has discovered greater ways to get involved with her community, recently joining the advisory board for Bulgarian LGBTQ rights organization Deystvie.
Earlier this month, the nonprofit celebrated a major victory when the European Union’s top court ruled that E.U. members must recognize the children of same-sex couples.
“This is going to change the lives of hundreds of thousands of kids of queer parents across the E.U.,” said Hadjiivanova, who is also an assistant director of the Center for Gender and Sexuality Law at Columbia Law School. And maybe even for her and Terry, she added, “because I’m a Bulgarian and E.U. citizen, so hopefully it will help us as well.”
In a full circle moment, the couple flew to Bulgaria for a second wedding ceremony in August. The venue they chose was a brewery tucked in the mountains of Perushtitsa, near Hadjiivanova’s hometown of Plovdiv. Surrounded by friends and family, they took part in Bulgarian wedding traditions, and Hadjiivanova’s friends stepped in to assume the role of her parents for some of the events. “We had so much fun, and we laughed so much,” she said.
“The positive changes of this year have been overwhelmingly beautiful and transformative,” Hadjiivanova added. “It’s the year of chosen family and of community. It’s the year of connection. It’s the year of me figuring out ways to go back to my roots and realizing that I have the power to do that.”
Amid the ups and downs of another pandemic year, we asked other Lily readers to reflect on the personal victories they made in 2021. Here are some of their responses, which have been edited for length and clarity.
Focused on mental health
Ashley Wells, 35 — Rochester, Minn.
I worked on understanding and coping with my depression and anxiety through medication, talk therapy and behavioral therapy. It was a lot of very hard work, but I feel more at peace with myself than ever. I’ve even started talking about mental health on panels and in presentations. It helps me take further ownership of my mental illness and breaks stigmas surrounding the topic. Sharing my lived experience has also been something others have found relatable, which is an added bonus.
Overcame a fear
Hillary Green, 31 — Arlington, Tex.
In 2019, I got in a car wreck that totaled my car. If I step back, I can realize that it wasn’t that bad of an accident — no one was hurt, no lasting physical damage done, I had the means to get a new car. For some reason, though, it deeply impacted my mental health. I started having panic attacks and not being able to sleep at night without visions of accidents flashing in my mind. I stopped driving on the highway completely. When riding with my husband, I’d have to sit on my hands and close my eyes to keep from freaking out about every twitch of the car. I didn’t want to be scared, and most importantly, I didn’t want to let this fear hold me back from missing out on anything — something driven home by my experience during the pandemic.
So at least once every week, I’ve been making myself drive on the highway. Sometimes I can still taste the adrenaline in the back of my throat when I get scared, or feel the numbness creep up in my legs, but I just keep focusing on the fact that millions of people do this every day and so can I. This Christmas, I’ll be driving three hours from where I live to visit my grandmother.
This will be my first solo road trip since the accident, but I’m hopeful that I can do it.
Found a work-life balance
Caroline Brody Chirichella, 33 — Martina Franca, Taranto, Italy
I’m most proud of finally learning how to balance and schedule my time. I’m a full-time stay-at-home mom and writer. During the pandemic, it’s been tough, but somehow in the past year, I found a way to balance myself as both a mom and a writer. I found ways to turn off the “switch” in my brain when I had to be a writer and not a mom and vice versa. I managed my time to work and play with my 3-year-old daughter. As someone who has really not had much “me time” since the birth of my daughter, it’s everything. I found time and ways to be a mom and a writer without losing either one.
Learned a new skill
Shayla Cunningham, 39 — Indianapolis
I taught myself how to crochet via YouTube. There are many great teachers on there, and it was a fun experience. It also gave me a boost with my own creativity as a fashion designer. It gave me a new angle to view the design process, and I’ve always had an interest in learning since my granny tried to teach me as a child. We didn’t get far back then, but now it feels I have come full circle. She’d be proud.
Painted a public mural
Amanda Rae Rueter, 31 — St. Paul, Minn.
I have always wanted to make street art, ever since I was 16. I made big art while I got my bachelor’s degree in art, but I never had the courage to move my work outdoors, where the world could see it. This year, I finished a mural in the alley of our block, and I am so proud of myself. I was anxious. I planned it for months, but I finished it just before our first snow, and it feels so good.
Wrote a book
Joyel Crawford, 46 — Haddon Township, N.J.
After experiencing a second round of work burnout last year that negatively impacted my mental and physical health, I began the process of unlearning my way of work. I took my first sabbatical. Rest became my goal. I’m most proud of taking this time off. I am also proud that the break resulted in me writing my first book, “Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.” I’m taking more steps to work to live versus living to work. It’s a process. I’m striving to help others strengthen their self-leadership skills as well.
Went back to school
Linda Herdering, 64 — Accident, Md.
Just today I decided to “jump in”... I overcame my fear of, well, not sure what it was that was keeping me quite queasy and afraid to attend graduate school at 64. I know it was nothing to do with age — it was something to do with personal revelations! The program is a master of fine arts in writing creative nonfiction.