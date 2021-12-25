In 2019, I got in a car wreck that totaled my car. If I step back, I can realize that it wasn’t that bad of an accident — no one was hurt, no lasting physical damage done, I had the means to get a new car. For some reason, though, it deeply impacted my mental health. I started having panic attacks and not being able to sleep at night without visions of accidents flashing in my mind. I stopped driving on the highway completely. When riding with my husband, I’d have to sit on my hands and close my eyes to keep from freaking out about every twitch of the car. I didn’t want to be scared, and most importantly, I didn’t want to let this fear hold me back from missing out on anything — something driven home by my experience during the pandemic.