I’ve been enjoying a hot cup of coffee alongside some deep introspection at the start of each day, all thanks to my morning ritual of reading tarot cards. It helps set my intention for the day, and gives me space to really explore how I feel and what I want to put my energy into. Am I practicing magic when I light candles and intuitively select each card? I don’t know, but I like to believe that I’m allowing myself to get in touch with the unknown, which is exactly what I need right now.