I welcomed her into my room but didn’t know how to comfort her. She watched her show, “Better Call Saul,” while I read. We never talked about why she was afraid that day. And it’s always thrown me into a world of what-ifs. Maybe I should have been more vulnerable? Maybe I seemed too calm when I visited her in the hospital? Maybe she resented my impulsive text messages and desire to know where she was at all times? Maybe I was too controlling? What if she heard me trying to drown my tears into my pillow every night? Maybe that’s why she was afraid that Saturday morning?