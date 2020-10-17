The evening would usually begin around 6:30 p.m., early enough for women to swing by on their way home from work. While many had never been to a political event before — let alone one held for a Democrat — it was easy to feel comfortable. The brick homes and manicured lawns looked like the ones they would go home to, in this subdivision or the next one over. Ushered inside by a friend, or a friend of a friend, they would nibble at the Costco cheese plate on the counter and pour a glass of white wine from the fridge. Then they would settle in to listen to what the candidate had to say.