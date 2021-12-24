My favorite habits are the ones that sneak up on you — you don’t even realize they’ve become routines. They’re driven by desire: that little voice that nudges you toward the thing you need, the thing that will help.
I hadn’t realized that exercise had become my Christmas Day habit, a way of soothing my nerves and giving me a chance to reflect on the things I am grateful for. Running or practicing yoga in the morning reminds me to be in the moment, to tune into my breath or the way my foot falls on the pavement, to take note and to take care.
Afterward, I feel ready for all the tinseled chaos the day can bring and refreshed enough to attend to my family’s needs. More importantly — and more simply — I just feel good. And who doesn’t need a little bit more of that right now?
We know the holidays can be a lot of things at once: joyous and anxiety-inducing; messy and fabulous; painful and reflective. So we asked women at The Lily and The Washington Post to share their tried-and-true tips for navigating the ebbs and flows of the holiday season.
Here’s what helps them.
Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.
Run that bath
Olivia McCormack, Washington Post copy aide and freelance writer
Since I was in elementary school, I’ve used baths to soothe anxious days. My water bill probably doubles between November and February, because I skip my 10-minute showers for leisurely soaks. It’s a time to tune out the noise of the world and focus on relaxing and taking care of myself. I throw in some Epsom salt and the hottest water my apartment has to offer, and I play a podcast (my current favorite is “Sinisterhood”). It gives me a safe space to brainstorm presents, work through family drama and defrost my always cold toes.
Spread your wrapping time
Monique Woo, Lily photo editor
This only pertains to people who celebrate holidays where gifts are given out, but one thing that has recently been really therapeutic for me is carving out some time every day to wrap gifts. For me, wrapping gifts is such an art, and it’s a great way to exercise my creative side while also creating something that will bring other people joy.
Replace gifting with baking
Lauren Mitchell, Washington Post multiplatform editor
Every year, instead of just buying gifts, I bake treats for the people I love. Usually, I make an assortment of desserts and snacks, and give them as gifts on Christmas. While I do buy some gifts, baking not only makes me feel good, but my loved ones also appreciate the effort I’ve made. Now, many of my family members look forward to what goodies they’ll be receiving. What’s more, while I’m baking, it gives me a moment to actually think about the holidays and the people I care about. (And it can also take a little bit of the stress that comes with gift-giving away.)
Identify gifts throughout the year
Amanda Finnegan, By The Way editor
I start making gift lists or saving items for loved ones way before the holiday season. It makes shopping less stressful, especially for people who are hard to shop for, and it also helps me get gifts that people really need or are meaningful. Then I’m not just buying random things come December!
Play a game
Hannah Good, Lily multiplatform editor
My boyfriend and I are spending the holidays apart this year, so we’ve been starting games of 8 Ball Pool on our phones throughout the day — especially amid or after stressful moments. It’s a small, silly way of letting each other know, “Hey, I’m still here.” It’s also an unobtrusive way of getting our minds off the present difficulty and connecting through something we both enjoy.
Make tidying an event
Viviancess Kue, Washington Post senior designer
Honestly, nothing is better than coming back from holiday travels to a clean and decorated apartment. I typically clean (and pack) while blasting a holiday playlist I can sing and dance to.
Add holiday cheer to your calendar
Lena Felton, Lily deputy editor
Call me Type A, but I love scheduling holiday activities into my calendar in these last couple of weeks of December. Cookie decorating, watching “Home Alone,” putting aside time for reflecting on the new year — actually writing these ideas down is the only way I’ll do them. And it brings a bit of holiday joy to my weekly planner.
Move it, move it
Courtney Beesch, Washington Post Instagram social media editor
I always make sure to make time for exercise: whether that’s a long walk with my mom when I’m home, or a jog in the afternoon, or stretching with my family during commercial breaks. It doesn’t have to be long or difficult, but making time for movement helps keep my endorphins up and my anxiety at bay.
Get cooking
Alexandra Grace, Washington Post software engineer
During the holidays, I set time aside in the evenings to cook with my father, Jim. We turn off tech devices, talk about life and plan holiday gifts/events. It’s a great way to decompress and try out new recipes.
Create your own balance
Janay Kingsberry, Lily multiplatform editor
My partner and I can get overwhelmed with the pressure to see both sides of our family over the holidays. It typically involves a lot of back-and-forth coordinating to plot out how we’ll make all of our rounds, followed by too much time spent on the road, traveling between three cities in Georgia and Florida. By the time our trip is over, we’re left feeling pretty drained. So a few years ago, we decided to set a boundary around Thanksgiving and Christmas: Dedicate one holiday to family and the other one to ourselves. Sometimes we’ll plan a big trip for the two of us. Other times, we opt for just crashing on the couch and watching movies all weekend. It’s really helped us find a balance in both spending time with family and creating memories and traditions of our own.