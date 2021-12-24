My partner and I can get overwhelmed with the pressure to see both sides of our family over the holidays. It typically involves a lot of back-and-forth coordinating to plot out how we’ll make all of our rounds, followed by too much time spent on the road, traveling between three cities in Georgia and Florida. By the time our trip is over, we’re left feeling pretty drained. So a few years ago, we decided to set a boundary around Thanksgiving and Christmas: Dedicate one holiday to family and the other one to ourselves. Sometimes we’ll plan a big trip for the two of us. Other times, we opt for just crashing on the couch and watching movies all weekend. It’s really helped us find a balance in both spending time with family and creating memories and traditions of our own.