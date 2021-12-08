It’s the most wonderful time of the year — allegedly. More often than not, as we get down to the serious business of merrymaking, mazel-ing and mistletoeing, the holidays can have many of us feeling overextended.
Especially when it comes to our wallets: Many women are simultaneously wrestling with the stress of managing the holidays and the stress of keeping that checkbook balanced.
Research by the American Psychological Association has shown that women feel stress more acutely than men do, as a large share of all of that holiday magic-making — coordinating plans, gift-shopping, card-sending, feast-prepping and wrapping presents — falls on women’s shoulders.
That stress has a ripple effect, and the fatigue of all that decision-making can cause us to make poor financial decisions, such as overspending, financial experts say.
If you feel like planning — and paying for — the holidays has you losing your mind, we spoke to two financial experts to help offer you a sanity check. Whether you’re a master at managing money or someone who shivers at the word “budget,” here’s some advice to make the end of the year a bit more manageable.
Start where you are
Maybe you have been diligently keeping track of every penny for the last year. Or maybe you feel like you have wandered into the holidays blind — you might have enough money to splurge a bit for your loved ones, but you’re not really sure.
If you fall into the latter group, don’t worry, said Sofia Figueroa, a money coach with Ellevest, which provides financial advising primarily directed toward women.
“It’s never too late to create a plan,” Figueroa said. Even if it’s short-term, “it’s still something.”
To start, really understand what your obligations are, Figueroa advised. Are you responsible for hosting an event? To whom do you need to give gifts? Are there travel arrangements that need to be settled?
If you already have a budget in mind, take another look at it: Have more responsibilities piled up than you anticipated, or have you maxed it out earlier than expected?
If any of these obligations are causing anxiety or feel financially overwhelming, try to take some of those things off your plate, or revise your plan.
Create a budget that reflects you
Figueroa said she encourages her clients to be intentional and values-driven about their budgets. That means making sure you are spending money on the things that mean the most to you.
Before you start crunching numbers, Figueroa recommended sitting down and writing a list of your goals or your values, whether it’s saving up for a big move, providing for your family or being able to enjoy retirement.
This also applies to the holiday season, she said. Are you spending your money in a way that reflects you?
For some people, “their love language is gift-giving,” she said, but others may find more meaning in experiences. Once you’re clear on that, try to align your financial decisions with those values.
“If you are one of those people that loves to give physical gifts and spend a lot on other people, that’s fantastic. Just make a plan for it,” she said. “If you’re not, if you realize, ‘I’d much rather just spend some time or write a note to someone saying how much I appreciate them,’ that’s fantastic as well.”
Have honest conversations about money
As if planning for the holidays weren’t hard enough, many people are feeling the pressure of trying to make this year “extra special” to compensate for last year’s holiday season, which saw downsized celebrations for many households, Figueroa said.
But you have to be honest with yourself — and with your loved ones — about what you can handle, and try to set expectations accordingly, she said. If your holiday plans are going to set you back on bigger goals or make you financially unstable come January, it is better to let go of them and focus on what you can do.
These conversations can seem uncomfortable at the outset, but Figueroa said her clients tell her they often go better than expected. If doing so feels intimidating, she suggested starting with your closest friend or relative, or having a mock conversation with someone you trust.
More often than not, your loved ones will understand, she said. And it may help start an ongoing dialogue for the future: “In general, with money, the more you talk about it, the less scary it is.”
Keep your eye on January
The pressure of planning that “perfect” holiday can be especially heavy for single mothers, said Dasha Kennedy, a financial activist and creator of The Broke Black Girl.
“You want to create the best experience possible for your children,” Kennedy said. “And you don’t want your finances to be the reason you can’t deliver on that promise.”
Kennedy said her clients are primarily worried about January — when the financial hangover of the holidays comes to bear. Your savings might be tapped and, if you leaned on credit cards to make it through the holidays, you could have some debt you need to pay down.
For many people, bills can be “out-of-sight, out-of-mind” until they are due, Kennedy said.
A simple thing you can do right now to prepare for next month and beyond is to add when your major expenses are due on your calendar — that way, you’re never caught off guard, she said.
It’s also never too early to start planning for next year. In fact, it might be easier to do so now, while the holidays are fresh in your mind, Kennedy added. If you know that you want to spend $1,000 on gifts next year, start putting money aside in January — that way, you don’t have to pull all of that money out at once.
Get creative with gifting
No matter what your financial situation, getting creative about gift-giving and celebrating can relieve some of the pressure on your bank account.
If you’re strapped for cash, that could look like cooking a favorite meal for a loved one instead of buying a pricey gift, or having a vision-boarding party with friends instead of going out for New Year’s.
There are also ways you can create meaningful gifts at no cost at all.
You can also look beyond your credit or checking accounts to pay for gifts. Tap your credit card points if you have them, Figueroa suggested.
If you have money left over in a flexible health spending account, you can use that toward gifts as well, she added. Fancy sunscreen, air purifiers, ancestry kits (with health reports) and baby products are all things you can gift using your flexible spending account.
Accept when plans need to change
Staying on track financially isn’t about being regimented, our experts say — it’s about being flexible while keeping your core values intact.
That means accepting that your budget is something that’s “ever-changing,” Kennedy said.
“If you mess up on the budget, that is not the end of everything,” she said. “Every month is going to look different.”
There are a number of approaches to use when making a budget, Figueroa adds, such as the 50-30-20 rule, which advises you to put 50 percent of your earnings toward fixed needs (housing, utility bills and groceries); 30 percent toward discretionary spending (all of those streaming subscriptions); and 20 percent toward “future you” (retirement, savings or debt payments). But don’t get frustrated if you can’t follow those approaches to the letter. Instead, think of them as frameworks. (The one-number approach, which focuses on one “flexible spending” amount you can spend weekly, is one she recommends.)
And if there’s a part of your financial life that you want to improve next year, think about setting aside some time regularly to learn more about what you can do. Whether it’s meeting with an adviser or coach, or attending a virtual seminar, a little education can do a lot to improve your confidence and ensure personal finance is a regular part of your routine, Kennedy said.
Financial wellness is a big part of your overall wellness, through the holidays and beyond, Figueroa noted.
“I think people often talk about physical wellness, they talk about mental wellness, and those are all really important,” she said. “But so is financial wellness, and it has a huge impact on the other two.”
As Figueroa said: “The better your financial wellness, the better those other elements of your wellness will be.”