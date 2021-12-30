“In my experience making chalks on the street, men and boys don’t come to look at what we write. In general it is women who ask us what we are doing. We have had negative experiences in which we have been called ‘exaggerated’ or ‘feminazis.’ I have friends who are men who have been interested in the subject and have asked me how they could help. Once I went out to make chalks and for some reason I felt ‘safer’ being with a man than when I went out with my team in which we are all women. I think that is part of the unfair reality in which we women live that every time we go out on the street we are afraid.” Read the full interview.