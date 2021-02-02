The abortion ban, which would make abortion illegal after the six-week mark in a pregnancy, will likely pass in the House this week and could land on the governor’s desk as early as next week. It will almost certainly be the first statewide abortion ban to pass in 2021. While the wave of abortion bans passed in 2019 were all challenged in court, and subsequently prevented from taking effect, advocates can’t say for sure whether abortion bans will play out the same way this year. Former president Donald Trump appointed an unprecedented number of judges to the lower courts, meaning that courts are considerably more conservative than they were even just a few years ago. Antiabortion legislators in South Carolina “genuinely believe this new Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Ringer. They hope this legislation will be part of a wave of bills that forces that change.