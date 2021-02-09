In the Bible, Jezebel is the name given to the Phoenician wife of Israel’s King Ahab in the Old Testament. She is devoted to her husband, but she maintains her beliefs in her own culture’s gods, said Tamura Lomax, an associate professor at Michigan State University and author of the book “Jezebel Unhinged,” which looks at the cultural, religious and political applications of the term. This is perceived as a threat to Ahab’s god. When the prophet Elijah kills 800 of Jezebel’s holy men, the queen threatens retaliation and establishes herself as his equal: “If you are Elijah, so I am Jezebel,” she said.