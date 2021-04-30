Other people have made new friends over the phone or on Zoom. Kendall Curtis, in Los Angeles, was a year into graduate school when the pandemic began. She moved in with her mom and cut herself off from almost all in-person interaction, seeing a handful of friends outside every couple of months after they’d all taken multiple coronavirus tests. With all her classes moved online, she assumed she probably wouldn’t make many new friends, she said. Then a classmate she’d never met messaged her on Zoom to ask her to join a study group. They set up a call and talked for four hours about their favorite vacations, their families and their faith. Soon, she said, they were talking almost every day.