A: It’s a heavy word, crisis, but I do feel we’re in that kind of situation. I’ve heard the term used by scholars and Muslim leaders in two regards. One is the increasing rate of divorce in the community. Many Muslim marriage counselors and imams are responding to this and working on initiatives to help keep marriages together. The other aspect, which you won’t find much of any research on, is the growing number of Muslim singles. It seems the number of unmarried women is higher than men. In part that’s because Muslim men are allowed to marry someone from outside the religion, according to many Islamic scholars. But women aren’t allowed to do the same.