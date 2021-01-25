Some friendships were obvious to keep, like certain beloved pieces of clothing — the ones that fit well, that can be worn daily. In them, I feel safe to be myself, no matter my emotional state; I can talk openly and easily, about pain and joy alike. These are the friends who got me through the grief of my unemployment, reminding me of all the ways I wasn’t defined by what I do. They listened compassionately as I expressed my financial worries, job-search anxieties and streams of stressful thoughts that made it hard to get out of bed. During the Black Lives Matter protests, they gave me space to express my sheer rage and sadness. They sat with their own reckoning of how silent they’d been. They also made me laugh with funny stories and YouTube videos. This type of friend is supportive, caring and reciprocates the energy I bring into the friendship. These friends are keepers.