The company decided to focus on several areas with major disparities, including maternal and child health, said Joanne Armstrong, the chief medical officer for women’s health and genomics at CVS Health. Throughout the fall and winter, Armstrong met with employees to learn more about their birth experiences. Armstrong and her team also reviewed research about doulas, who support people during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. Numerous studies connect the presence of a doula to positive maternal health outcomes. Although the number of states that cover doulas under Medicaid is slowly growing, coverage through private insurance is still relatively rare. People usually pay for a doula using their own money, limiting who has access to birth support.