When I’m finally done with my Instagram ritual, I nervously wait for that first like. Then I keep an eye on my account as my followers confirm that I’m interesting, attractive, witty or whatever else I’m trying to project to the world. I might feel a rush of excitement when I see that I hit 100 likes. But that only lasts until I scroll through my feed and see a picture of one of my favorite celebrities looking toned, fit and perfect on the beach. The likes are over 1 million. “Will I ever look that good?” I wonder.