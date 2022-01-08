Identifying sources of support is crucial to setting yourself up for success, said Spotorno. One approach to building a support system among friends and family is to offer it in return, she said. It’s as simple as asking a loved one, “What are you doing to look out for yourself?” or “Is there anything that you need support from me with?” This buddy system approach will “make it more of a collaboration as opposed to feeling like this is something that they’re going to keep their eye on you with,” said Spotorno.