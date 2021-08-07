In light of these challenges, we asked our readers to tell us what small talk has felt like for them recently. Many reported ongoing difficulties, especially as the pandemic continues to present new challenges. Variant concerns and breakthrough cases have made social situations feel more treacherous. Many said they are living with trauma, grief and fear that makes it difficult to have lighthearted conversations. Others have reunited with friends and co-workers but aren’t sure what to talk about. For women of color, challenges may be particularly acute, especially as some face how to reenter predominantly White workplaces.