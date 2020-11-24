In my own case, the manager who looked over me for a promotion had very few interactions with me, but had formed the opinion that I was difficult. People with autism fight this prejudice every day in every aspect of life. Popular media has portrayed people on the autism spectrum as prone to angry or violent outbursts, withdrawn, argumentative and solitary. While this may describe some people on the autism spectrum, these adjectives could be used to describe anyone. But my boss’s boss could only see the stereotype. So could Sia.