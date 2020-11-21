Sarah, 25, has lived in this Bay Area apartment for two years. She still can’t quite figure out how to use the TV. Like pretty much everything else here, it belongs to her roommates, two perfectly nice people with whom she has very little in common. And though the roommates fled to their parents’ homes in the early months of coronavirus, Sarah mostly sticks to her bedroom. It feels a little strange, she says, to sit on someone else’s couch and eat dinner with someone else’s spoon.