Another complicated question is whether all vaccines pack the same punch. Powell, who has studied this, told me that mRNA vaccines such as Moderna and Pfizer not only offer more antibodies in the blood for the vaccinated individual, but they also show more antibodies in the milk given to breastfeeding babies. By contrast, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine elicited a far lower antibody response in breast milk, according to her research. Powell, who believes that everyone should get the vaccine, stressed this data is important because millions of Americans who aren’t vaccinated and are currently or soon to be nursing should know if they have an option, an mRNA vaccine may be their best bet. (The CDC encourages pregnant and lactating people to get whichever vaccine is available to them.)