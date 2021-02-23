A couple of months later, the essay — titled, “Muted: Fifth Grade Conversations About Slavery” — was published in Skipping Stones, a national youth literary magazine. And when Iris’s mom, Heather Haq, shared it on Twitter last month, it went viral. The essay echoes many educators’ and historians’ arguments about the importance of teaching kids about the realities of slavery and racism in America — and in writing it, Iris joined a recent wave of other Americans, young and old, who have advocated for more accurate and equitable interpretations of history in schools.