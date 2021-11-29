Kendall is already expanding her efforts. In July, she launched a garden club that hosts monthly visits with local kids who tour the garden, learn how to grow their own food and do arts and crafts. In January, she’ll expand and formalize her garden club into a monthly 4-H program — the country’s largest youth development program, which offers leadership-focused activities for kids — through the University of Georgia Extension Service. Participants will follow a research-based youth gardening curriculum, according to Rachel Holland, Fulton County’s 4-H youth development agent. Kendall is also trying to raise $10,000 to expand her garden for the 4-H program (so far, she’s raised more than $3,500).