For much of her professional life, Hegar has been the only woman in the room. She knew she wanted to be in the Air Force at age 7, watching Star Wars for the first time. When she told people that she wanted to be Han Solo, dodging asteroids on the Millennium Falcon, they asked why she didn’t want to be Princess Leia. As she got a little older, deciding to wait until marriage to have sex, one family member tried to convince her that she was gay: It was the only explanation, she was told.